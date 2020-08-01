Study suggests Tucson's miserable monsoon might not be your fault

Meanwhile, backyard observers just 5 miles to the northwest of him have already soaked up a full 4 inches and counting.

“A part of town already has half of their annual rainfall, and it looks like the rest of us are going to struggle to catch up,” Crimmins said.

Of course, not all neighborhoods are created equal. Tucson is dotted with “microclimates” — subtle, local differences in temperature and humidity, based on terrain and other factors.

For example, the weather service’s Cerniglia said humidity levels tend to be higher in the area along the Santa Cruz River where Tucson’s treated effluent is released.

And there’s a slightly elevated stretch of Orange Grove Road that stays warmer at night and doesn’t dip below freezing as much in winter, which is why farmers used to grow citrus there, he said.

If it’s cold you’re looking for, Cerniglia said, Catalina State Park and Tanque Verde High School regularly see some of the lowest temperatures in the Tucson area, as cool air pours down from the Catalinas.