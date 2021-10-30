Arizona mine inspector OKs Hudbay reclamation plan for Santa Ritas' west slope

"Arizona is the Copper State and we need new mines like Copper World to support the supply chain businesses that keep mines running and families that benefit from the high paying jobs," wrote Randy Graf, president and CEO of the Green Valley-Sahuarita Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center, on Oct. 11.

"As the same time, high standards in reclamation measures and protecting our water is crucial. I believe we can have both — new mines and the protection of the environment," Graf wrote.

The Southern Arizona Business Coalition, a pro-mining advocacy group, wrote on Oct. 7, "We know the impacts mining operations have on the surrounding environment, which is why we know the importance of beginning planning for reclamation before operations begin.

"Based on the submittal by (the) applicant, we believe they have provided a comprehensive preview and we support Rosemont Copper's Copper World reclamation pan and their commitment to the process and bonding needed to complete the proposed plan."

Office says it lacks authority to do what critics ask

Besides saying the concerns raised by the critics weren't relevant to the reclamation plan, the Mine Inspector's Office said it lacks authority to require Hudbay to submit a mining plan to accompany its reclamation document.