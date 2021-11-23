Old Southern Arizona ranches to find new life as conservation areas

He said the BLM is now in talks with the Graham County Historical Society to install interpretive signs at the Aravaipa townsite, where a few old buildings and headframes are all that remain of an early 1900s camp for roughly 100 silver, lead and copper miners.

Since 1972, The Trust for Public Land has protected more than 3 million acres across the United States, including more than 60 projects and about 280,000 acres in Arizona.

Sonoita grasslands also to be preserved

The second recent land acquisition in Southern Arizona involves 1,860 acres of Cochise County grassland along State Highway 82 east of Sonoita.

The Arizona Land and Water Trust announced its purchase there on Nov. 9.

The Tucson-based trust now owns 3,800 acres of the historic Rain Valley Ranch, which provides habitat for endangered species and a wildlife corridor that links the Huachuca, Mustang and Whetstone mountains.

The property about 60 miles southeast of Tucson will still be used for livestock grazing, but a conservation easement will prevent it from being broken up and developed into ranchettes or large-lot, single-family homes.