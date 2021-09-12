One small step for man, one giant lode for moon-mining robots

"In a sense, we're like farmers. We're breeding talent out of these creatures, or a whole family of creatures, to do certain tasks," said Jekan Thanga, an associate professor of aerospace and mechanical engineering, in a written statement. "By going through this process, we help perfect these artificial creatures whose job it is to do the mining tasks."

The machines aren’t meant to replace humans so much as protect them and free them up for other, less tedious work that doesn’t lend itself to automation.

"The idea is to have the robots build, set things up and do all the dirty, boring, dangerous stuff, so the astronauts can do the more interesting stuff," Thanga said.

You may remember Thanga’s name from another sci-fi-sounding idea involving the moon.

A few months ago, he and his students presented conceptual plans for a lunar ark filled with cryogenically frozen seeds, spores, sperm and egg samples from millions of Earth species. They suggested the facility could be built inside existing underground caverns on the moon and serve as a backup copy of sorts for our planet’s biodiversity in the event of global catastrophe.