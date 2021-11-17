Tucson's first sportsbook opens at Casino del Sol

In a state suddenly flooded with sports gambling apps, SolSports stands out because it's a place you can stand in.

"The in-person sportsbook is much more social, much more interactive," Casino del Sol CEO Kimberly Van Amburg said. "I like the idea of being able to place a bet from your sofa, but nothing replaces … the experience of being a fan with other fans."

Added Collins: "I'll have more fun in this room having a beer with my buddies and watching games with my buddies than I will sitting on couch with a mobile app, by myself."

Officials say the new sportsbook will bring a different kind of gambler into the casino — one who stays long enough to watch an entire game.

Leather chairs, complete with USB ports, are designed for afternoon-long stays. A dozen or so deep booths ring the betting area on one side of the sportsbook. On the other side is a plush bar featuring liquor and eight on-tap beers.

Wood and leather accents give SolSports an upscale but casual vibe. That's by design: Van Amburg and other casino officials toured Las Vegas sportsbooks before the pandemic; she said she felt more comfortable inside sportsbooks that offered more than just rows of seats placed in front of TV screens. The Park MGM was among her favorites.