Tucson's Paragon finalizes $100M deal for NASA lunar space station work

Tucson-based Paragon Space Development Corp. says it has finalized its contract with aerospace giant Northrop Grumman to supply life-support systems for a planned orbiting lunar space station — and revealed the total value of the contract exceeds $100 million.

The contract for the Habitation and Logistics Outpost (HALO), which NASA plans to launch as soon as 2024, is the biggest single contract ever for Paragon, said Grant Anderson, co-founder, president and CEO of Paragon.

Paragon has been providing environmental and life-support systems to the space agency and its contractors for nearly 30 years.

“This one-of-a-kind mission objective of long-term life support 250,000 miles from Earth is challenging and exciting,” Anderson said. “Paragon appreciates that Northrop Grumman and NASA have recognized the unique skills our team has to deliver on this challenging endeavor.”

NASA plans to deploy HALO in lunar orbit as the first crew module of NASA’s Lunar Gateway, serving as both a crew habitat and docking station for spacecraft that will routinely travel between the Earth and the moon.