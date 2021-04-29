Sunnyside School District celebrates centennial with 100 new trees

Sunnyside School District is celebrating its 100th anniversary by committing to plant 100 trees throughout the district.

The second-largest school district in Tucson, with about 15,000 students and 21 campuses, kicked off the centennial celebration Thursday with a tree planning event at Sunnyside High School.

The commitment to plant 100 trees closely aligns with Mayor Regina Romero’s Tucson Million Trees initiative, which aims to plant 1 million trees by 2030, a news release said.

"I want to congratulate the Sunnyside Unified School District for 100 years of providing a high-quality public education to children growing up on our city’s south side and empowering kids from historically under-invested areas with new windows of opportunity,” Romero said.

Local nonprofit Tucson Clean & Beautiful is donating 100 trees to Sunnyside in honor of the centennial. Sunnyside High School teacher Melany Coates’ Earth Systems class helped select the first 15 native, drought-tolerant trees, which will be planted in strategic locations on the high school campus to provide shade and green spaces. The students have been studying how trees can help mitigate the effects of climate change.