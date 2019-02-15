Arizona Game and Fish Department

Imagine taking a look at one of your security cameras and seeing a mountain lion casually walking near your home.

Officials with the Arizona Game and Fish Department say a mountain lion was seen roaming a Ventana Canyon neighborhood recently. They say it's one of two early morning sightings in consecutive days. 

And although mountain lion sightings aren't unusual in the area, officials recommend reporting sightings at 623-236-7201

Earlier this week, Game and Fish also released a trail camera video of a mountain lion roaming the Sabino Canyon area. 

