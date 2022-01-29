Tim Steller's column: Political change in Central America could be felt at border, in Arizona

But there is one fairly simple way Castro could help everybody: Reduce the robbing of the national treasury by corrupt officials. She doesn't have to eliminate corruption. Just ensuring that more public money gets to its intended destinations — salaries of nurses and teachers, social programs — could help a lot.

"It was an incredible sacking," Tábora said of the last 12 years.

Breaking the chain

Migration is often multi-causal, but you don't have to solve every problem to slow it down. Just interrupting a series of events can reduce the number of people who pick up and go.

In Nogales, Sonora, Jerezano explained that a chain of events led to his family of five fleeing San Pedro Sula. He was working in a textile factory as a machine operator when the pandemic hit, he said. The company laid off part of its workforce, him included. He started working with his brother-in-law, painting cars.

Then Hurricanes Eta and Iota hit his hometown in late 2020. The storms inundated the family's home, ruining all their belongings. It also upset a delicate criminal balance in the area where they live, he said.