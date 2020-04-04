Tim Steller's opinion: Anxiety threatens mental health as coronavirus isolation drags on

The HOPE Inc. “warm line” (520-770-9909) has seen an increase in calls from people needing help with mental health or substance abuse problems. It’s gone from a daily volume usually around 200 calls to around 350 now, said program manager Michael Van Story.

“I only had a seven-person staff when this began,” Van Story said. “Now I’m keeping staff busy from other departments who can’t work in the clinics.”

The warm line is for people who aren’t in immediate crisis but need help. Many users of the line have anxiety or depression that is exacerbated by the conditions of this crisis, Van Story said.

“Isolation is the thing you don’t want to go with depression or anxiety,” he said. “It’s really affecting them (callers) in a way that is making their daily recovery go backward.”

But it doesn’t have to. People who already have counselors, therapists or other behavior-health providers should keep in touch with them. Many agencies and counselors are offering telemedicine appointments by phone or app, and even group sessions.

For those who don’t have a diagnosis or a counselor, there’s one simple way to know whether to seek help, Balfour said.