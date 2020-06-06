Tim Steller's opinion: Viewed as enemy, journalists attacked in Tucson, around country

Raquel Gutierrez, a local poet and teacher who served as spokesperson for UA rallies to get the Border Patrol off campus, told me much of the traditional news media appears not to have adjusted to changes in technology.

“I think journalism needs to own its place in the technological advance,” Gutierrez said. “There’s a different playing field online.”

It’s pretty simple, in other words, for malignant actors to go after people pictured at a protest. They can launch online harassment campaigns or worse — try something in person.

“If you capture images and you’re going to run those images, what about contacting people in those images and asking if it’s OK,” Gutierrez asked.

While our photographers often do ask the name of people they photograph, photo editor Rick Wiley told me, they often don’t in crowd settings where numerous people may be in a photo, often moving around or marching past.

Gutierrez is right that the stakes have changed since I started my journalism career in 1995. The consequences can be steep when a person is quoted or pictured in a controversial context. But I also know that agreeing not to picture people at a protest could be a dangerous concession for us. It could set a precedent for continuing new demands for self-censorship.