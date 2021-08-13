Tucson already has as much rain in 2021 as it usually gets in a whole year

On its Facebook page late Friday morning, the agency in charge of the Coronado National Forest announced the temporary closure of Peppersauce Campground, Charouleau Gap Road, the Red Ridge Trail and the Control Road up the north side of Mount Lemmon.

A host of hiking paths in the Pusch Ridge Wilderness are also closed for the time being, including the Bear Canyon, Finger Rock, Pima Canyon, Pontatoc and Ventana trails.

At Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, where a number of hikers have already been escorted out or rescued from floodwaters this year, the Forest Service has temporarily closed Sabino Canyon Road at Bridge 1, upstream of Rattlesnake Canyon, and Bear Canyon Road at the Sabino Creek crossing.

The Sabino Canyon Crawler shuttle bus was limited on Friday to what it calls its “highwater route,” which only goes as far as stop 2 on the usual 9-stop route up the canyon.

Forest Service spokeswoman Heidi Schewel said the closures were made because of the weather forecast and the increased risk of flooding from areas burned last year by the Bighorn Fire.

“When we know there are conditions on the ground that may become hazardous … then we are going to close trails,” she said.