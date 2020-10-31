Tucson area COVID-19 cases increase 66% in one week

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Pima County sharply increased recently from one week to the next, bucking a somewhat flat trend in new cases over the previous several weeks.

Total weekly new cases increased by 66% to 875, while the number of diagnostic tests increased by 14% from Oct. 11-17 to Oct. 18-24, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services’ chart of COVID-19 cases by date, as of Friday.

Pima County had one of the largest percent increases of any county in Arizona over this time frame.

At the same time, new cases increased statewide by 31% to 7,807, while diagnostic tests increased by 16%.

The weekly percentage of diagnostic tests coming back positive also increased from 5% to 6% statewide and 4% to 6% countywide.

Early indications are that the spike in Pima County was not caused by one singular outbreak, although there was an outbreak at a federal prison near the airport, according to Dr. Francisco Garcia, the county’s chief medical officer.

Health officials have primarily seen new cases “scattershot” all over the place and not in one single location, he said.

They have found single cases from people who attended large political rallies, including a recent visit by President Trump, Garcia said. “At least at this point, we’re not seeing an outbreak related to that.”

He added that it’s also too early to tell if the rising cases are tied to the reopening of the schools.

What’s more likely, he said, is that the outbreak is the result of community spread from other parts of the country or state, like Maricopa County.