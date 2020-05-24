Tucson churches prioritize health as threat of coronavirus looms around openings

Clergy are also told they don’t have to go back to the church if they don’t feel comfortable, Reddall said. On the flip side, the Episcopal diocese won’t prevent any group from going to church, even those considered vulnerable, because older people might feel more isolated or be unable to access online services, she said.

“That’s why we’re trying to be so strict I think about the guidelines of what is required in order to reopen for public worship,” Reddall said.

Episcopal churches in Arizona are moving into Phase 2 of reopening, allowing either 25% of their occupancy or 50 people, whichever is smaller, when they reopen.

The diocese is requiring a sustained reduction in cases for at least 14 days in each county before allowing churches to move on to Phase 2.

Rabbi Yehuda L. Ceitlin of Chabad Tucson said when their synagogues reopen, Jewish leaders will remind people there is no religious obligation for them to visit the synagogue if they’re not yet comfortable, “because health comes first and life is sacred.”

“I think that’s a clear enough instruction for anyone who is above a certain age that they don’t have to be here,” Ceitlin said. “We don’t feel like we have the right to tell people they’re not allowed to come.”