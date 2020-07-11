Tucson nursing home has state's worst COVID-19 death toll

As her father neared death, Leslie Munsey drove through the middle of the night to say goodbye.

Victor Munsey had been in the hospital since March 30 after falling out of bed. There it was discovered he had contracted coronavirus at Sapphire of Tucson Nursing and Rehabilitation, where he lived because of his dementia.

He was placed on a ventilator, and doctors advised Munsey on May 1 that his condition was worsening. The Sierra Vista resident borrowed her neighbor’s Hyundai Elantra and headed to Hereford at 2 a.m. so she could use her daughter’s iPhone to video call him.

From the driveway, Munsey told her father she loved him.

“I told him, ‘If you want to go, you can go, but if you want to stay, you have to fight. If you want to go, I won’t be mad at you. I know you want to be with Mom,’ ” she said.

He died 13 hours later. He was 65.

Newly released data shows that 33 Sapphire residents, including Munsey, have died from COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak in March. That ranks the highest among federally licensed nursing homes in the state, new federal data show.

Another Tucson nursing home, Handmaker, ranked third statewide with 16 deaths. Officials at Handmaker did not respond to a request for comment, and Sapphire officials declined to comment.

The numbers are included in an update of Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data, which has tracked 126,402 confirmed cases of the coronavirus at nursing homes across the country, including 35,517 deaths, as of Friday.