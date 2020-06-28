Tucson patients, families who use telemedicine are worried it might disappear

Getting a doctor’s advice or a therapist’s help without risking infection from a face-to-face visit to a medical office has been essential for many Tucson residents during the pandemic.

Now, with Arizona’s rate of infection still rising and no vaccine in sight, many are wondering how long insurance providers will keep covering the video visits and telephone calls commonly referred to as telemedicine or telehealth.

The uncertainty is troubling for Tucson mothers like Sara Nixon-Kirschner and Dianne Westfall, whose young children have challenges that require medical care and therapies while also making them especially vulnerable to viruses and infection.

Nor is it comforting for Tucson residents like Melinda Parris, whose immune system has been weakened by cancer treatments. She needs pain medication but can’t renew her 30-day prescription without an in-person visit, which is especially frustrating after being able to use video appointments for pain medications in April.

“My nephrologist and my pulmonologist are still available by telehealth, my primary care is not offering it, nor is my oncologist,” she said. “So, it’s hit or miss, and I’m taking what I can get.”

On Friday, Parris saw a notice on an insurance form that telemedicine might not be covered anymore, so she started investigating.

“My doctor says call Medicare, who said to call Humana, who said as far as they can tell it’s covered,” she said Friday. “When I pressed for a coverage date, the person I spoke to said she doesn’t see any date so she assumes it’s Dec. 31, 2020.”