Tucson police investigate a serious two-vehicle crash at Valencia Road and Missiondale.

 Tucson Police Department

A serious-injury vehicle collision has closed westbound Valencia and South Missiondale roads Saturday night, police say.

The collision involved a motorcycle and a passenger car at about 7:40 p.m. It appears the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Valencia and struck the car as the driver attempted a left turn.

The motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in the collision, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson police spokesman.  

Officers have closed westbound Valencia at 6th Avenue. Eastbound traffic is also restricted, an official said.

Motorists should avoid the area.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1