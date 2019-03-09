A serious-injury vehicle collision has closed westbound Valencia and South Missiondale roads Saturday night, police say.
The collision involved a motorcycle and a passenger car at about 7:40 p.m. It appears the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Valencia and struck the car as the driver attempted a left turn.
The motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in the collision, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson police spokesman.
Officers have closed westbound Valencia at 6th Avenue. Eastbound traffic is also restricted, an official said.
Motorists should avoid the area.