Tucson police officer who shot and killed man in a wheelchair has been fired
Tucson police officer who shot and killed man in a wheelchair has been fired

The officer who shot and killed a man in a motorized wheelchair on Nov. 29 has been fired by the Tucson Police Department.

Under the direction of Chief Chad Kasmar, Ryan Remington, who was hired on Jan. 6, 2017, was terminated from his job on Wednesday, a statement from TPD said.

Remington has a right to appeal the department’s decision to the city Civil Service Commission within 10 days.

Former Chief Chris Magnus had moved to fire Remington after the incident, stating that he was “deeply troubled by Remington’s actions.”

On Nov. 29, Remington fired at Richard Lee Richards, 61, nine times, striking him in the back and the side, after he reportedly stole a toolbox from Walmart and flashed a knife, according to video and information released by TPD.

Richards was shot after he left Walmart and approached the garden center entrance at a nearby Lowe’s on Valencia Road.

