Tucson Rodeo Parade honors WWII vets as 2020 grand marshals

To honor those who served in World War II, the Tucson Rodeo Parade Committee named the veterans of that war as the grand marshals of the 2020 Tucson Rodeo Parade.
The committee said several WWII veterans with ties to the Tucson community will be participating in the parade this year. They are:
- Don Sloane — a New York City native, he enlisted at 18 in the Army and was deployed in Europe from 1945-1948. After the war, he moved to Tucson. He has been proprietor of the Miller Surplus store since 1956.
- Red Hollander – was born in Pittsburgh and was drafted into the Navy at age 18. He served during WWII and after being discharged, moved to Tucson. He re-enlisted in 1947 and served during the Korean War. After his final discharge in 1954, he was a postal worker until his retirement.
- Walter Ram — a Nogales native who was a radio operator and gunner on a B-17 bomber. His squadron completed five bombing missions without incident, but on his sixth, his plane was shot down. He was captured and spent nearly two years as a prisoner of war before being liberated in May 1945. After the war, Ram ran a successful trucking company and a distributorship out of his hometown of Nogales until his retirement.
- Mike Lude — Lude served in the Marine Corps in the Pacific theater and after the war established himself as a college football coach, including at Colorado State University, as well as the athletic director at Kent State University and University of Washington. He retired to Tucson in 1995.
- Gwen Niemi — Niemi served in the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corp during the war. After her service, she spent more than 25 years teaching at the University of Arizona and Tucson Unified School District.
- Gilbert (Rod) Rodriguez — a Tucson native, he served in the Army Air Corp and U.S. Air Force in both WWII and the Korean War. He was an aircraft engineer mechanic at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base for more than 30 years.
- Denzel Clouse — was drafted into the Army in 1943 and deployed to Europe in November 1944. He earned a Bronze Star for his part in the Battle of the Bulge. After the war, he graduated from Indiana University and moved to Arizona where he worked as an accountant at the Hayden Flour Mills and the U.S. Treasury Department for 18 years.
- Arnella Corragan — was a member of the Cadet Nurse Corp program to help alleviate the nursing shortage that existed at the time. After the war, she graduated from the Lenox Hill Hospital School of Nursing and became a registered nurse. She retired to Tucson.
- Tom Rankin – was drafted into the Army Air Corp in 1943 and flew 38 bombing missions over Germany as a radioman and top turret gunner in a B-24 Liberator. He earned the Distinguished Flying Cross and three Air Medals for his service. After the war, he earned his pilot’s license and enlisted in the Air Force in 1949, and served as a B-24 pilot in the Korean War, and flew three tours in Vietnam, flying C-130s. He retired in 1967 as a lieutenant colonel, received his master’s degree in education, and taught math at Pueblo High School for 10 years.
The parade is Feb. 20.
