Tucson’s creative community, teachers join forces to enhance learning during coronavirus

One child’s depiction of life during coronavirus is a photo of three people in the kitchen. Essentially stuck together in a small space, two of them stare at screens while the other is cooking.

The photo, taken by Savannah LaPorte, a sixth-grader at Agua Caliente Elementary School, is the result of working with a professional photographer who helped hone her technique.

The pair came together through the CommunityShare Educators Fellowship program, which partners teachers with creative types in the community — artists, engineers, musicians and more — who serve as mentors, project designers, content-area consultants, guest speakers and field trip sponsors.

But when the coronavirus erupted in Tucson, forcing schools to close, the teachers and community partners involved in the program didn't follow suit. They quickly adapted projects and plans to fit the new virtual learning landscape.

Lessons at Agua Caliente, in the Tanque Verde School District, with local photographer Julius Schlosburg were moved out of the classroom and onto a virtual platform. While the 30 cameras that teacher Svea Anderson got through a grant gathered dust in the classroom, unable to be delivered because of stay-at-home orders, how to take high-quality photos with a phone or even an old point-and-shoot camera was incorporated into Schlosburg’s lessons.

Before the coronavirus hit, Mabel Rivera’s third-grade class at Innovation Academy, in the Amphitheater School District, partnered with the Alzheimer’s Association to sew fidget aprons for Alzheimer's patients. Through the CommunityShare program, her class worked with a sewing club in Oro Valley to embellish the aprons, and a Microsoft engineer taught the kids to code a design on an embroidery machine, which CommunityShare bought for the class.