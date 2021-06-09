Tucson transit fares remain free through 2021

Transit fares for residents in the Tucson area will remain free for the rest of 2021 to provide riders with some fiscal relief, Sun Tran said.

The transit service began offering free rides on Sun Tran, Sun Link, Sun Van, Sun on Demand and Sun Shuttle services beginning in March 2020 due to the pandemic. It announced earlier this week those free rides would continue until Dec. 31.

Sun Tran said it is using federal grant money to cover the loss in revenue.

“While budget planning for fiscal year 2022, the mayor and city council members affirmed free transit service is a priority,” a Sun Tran news release said.

Masks are still required for riders using Sun Tran, Sun Link and Sun Van services.

For more information go to www.suntran.com

