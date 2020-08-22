Tucson veteran battles with aftermath of COVID-19

Benjamin Little thought he was invincible.

The 43-year-old retired Army staff sergeant survived a tour to Iraq in 2007 and multiple IED blasts, which left him with a traumatic brain injury, vision loss, hearing loss and post traumatic stress disorder.

So when the COVID-19 pandemic began, Little said he wasn’t the least bit concerned.

“I thought if I get sick, I’ll just take some NyQuil, drink some Theraflu and I’ll get better,” he said. “But then when I got sick and was put on life support, I’m thinking ‘How could this happen?’ I live a healthy lifestyle. I don’t smoke, I don’t drink. I don’t do drugs. I eat healthy. And here I am, fighting for my life.”

Little is one of 395 veterans and employees at the Tucson VA Medical Center to contract coronavirus since the pandemic began. As of Saturday, there are 14 active cases and 35 known deaths, the VA said.

After contracting the virus and quarantining at home for about a week, Little returned to the hospital on Aug. 4 and was immediately intubated.

“My chest felt really tight and my girlfriend noticed that my color had changed. She said I looked bluish,” he said. “Within a half an hour or so of going back to the hospital, I was intubated. It was so fast.”

With no underlying conditions or complications, Little was taken off the ventilator just 4 days later and was discharged from the hospital on Aug. 14. Back at home, Little is now battling with the aftermath and long-term impact of the virus, still relying on oxygen to help him breathe.