Tucson is in store for some light showers and breezy conditions later today.
Temperatures will rise to the low 70s despite the clouds rolling in.
The change of light showers continues tomorrow, with valley rain and mountain snow expected over the weekend and into next week.
High: 70
Low: 50
Currently
Mostly Cloudy, 58.2
Wind 6 MPH NW, 47% humidity
UV index 0, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today
Today
10 am: Mostly Cloudy, 58.8
Wind 12 MPH SE, 15% chance precip.
49% humidity, UV index 1
11 am: Mostly Cloudy, 62.1
Wind 12 MPH ESE, 15% chance precip.
44% humidity, UV index 2
12 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 65.4
Wind 11 MPH ESE, 15% chance precip.
39% humidity, UV index 3
1 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 67.5
Wind 10 MPH ESE, 15% chance precip.
36% humidity, UV index 3
2 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 68.7
Wind 8 MPH E, 15% chance precip.
34% humidity, UV index 2
3 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 68.6
Wind 7 MPH E, 15% chance precip.
33% humidity, UV index 1
4 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 67.4
Wind 9 MPH ENE, 15% chance precip.
35% humidity, UV index 0
5 pm: Partly Cloudy, 65.2
Wind 8 MPH ENE, 0% chance precip.
40% humidity, UV index 0
6 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 60.3
Wind 7 MPH ENE, 0% chance precip.
48% humidity, UV index 0
7 pm: Overcast, 57.9
Wind 7 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
52% humidity, UV index 0
8 pm: Overcast, 56.5
Wind 8 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
53% humidity, UV index 0
9 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 53.9
Wind 7 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
59% humidity, UV index 0
10 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 52.8
Wind 6 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
62% humidity, UV index 0
11 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 52.6
Wind 7 MPH SE, 1% chance precip.
63% humidity, UV index 0
Thursday
12 am: Mostly Cloudy, 51.9
Wind 6 MPH ESE, 1% chance precip.
64% humidity, UV index 0
1 am: Overcast, 51.7
Wind 7 MPH SE, 1% chance precip.
66% humidity, UV index 0
2 am: Overcast, 52.0
Wind 7 MPH SE, 1% chance precip.
66% humidity, UV index 0
3 am: Overcast, 51.0
Wind 7 MPH SE, 1% chance precip.
68% humidity, UV index 0
4 am: Overcast, 51.2
Wind 7 MPH SE, 1% chance precip.
68% humidity, UV index 0
5 am: Overcast, 51.7
Wind 7 MPH SE, 1% chance precip.
68% humidity, UV index 0
6 am: Overcast, 51.4
Wind 7 MPH SE, 1% chance precip.
69% humidity, UV index 0
7 am: Overcast, 51.1
Wind 6 MPH SE, 1% chance precip.
70% humidity, UV index 0
8 am: Overcast, 51.6
Wind 6 MPH SE, 1% chance precip.
69% humidity, UV index 0
9 am: Overcast, 53.6
Wind 6 MPH SE, 1% chance precip.
69% humidity, UV index 0
10 am: Overcast, 57.2
Wind 6 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
63% humidity, UV index 1
11 am: Overcast, 60.8
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
56% humidity, UV index 1
12 pm: Overcast, 63.7
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
52% humidity, UV index 1
1 pm: Overcast, 66.1
Wind 3 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
47% humidity, UV index 1
2 pm: Overcast, 67.1
Wind 4 MPH N, 0% chance precip.
43% humidity, UV index 1
3 pm: Overcast, 67.1
Wind 3 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
43% humidity, UV index 1
4 pm: Overcast, 66.2
Wind 4 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
44% humidity, UV index 0
5 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 64.2
Wind 6 MPH NNW, 1% chance precip.
48% humidity, UV index 0
6 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 59.9
Wind 5 MPH NNW, 1% chance precip.
57% humidity, UV index 0
7 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 57.3
Wind 4 MPH NW, 1% chance precip.
63% humidity, UV index 0
8 pm: Overcast, 55.5
Wind 3 MPH WNW, 1% chance precip.
67% humidity, UV index 0
9 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 53.5
Wind 3 MPH WSW, 1% chance precip.
74% humidity, UV index 0