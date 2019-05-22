Wednesday should be windy but mostly in Cochise and Santa Cruz counties where wind speeds could reach 35 miles per hour.
The wind will increase in the late morning, peaking in the afternoon.
Temperatures will increase a bit into the weekend but only into the low 90s, uncharacteristically low for this time of year.
Enjoying these cool temperatures? Well, even with a weekend warm up, temperatures will remain below average well into next week cementing May as a colder than "Normal" month. For those itching to see 100 in Tucson, it looks like you will have to wait until June! #azwx pic.twitter.com/jS0fT1q2NH— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) May 22, 2019
High: 79
Low: 54