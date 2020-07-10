Tucson's funeral homes 'close to running out of room' because of coronavirus deaths

The situation has gotten scary at Carillo’s Tucson Mortuary, says April Seybert.

For the last few weeks, the family-owned funeral home that’s been serving Tucsonans for over a century has been doing two funerals and two cremations a day. They’ve handled 50 more funerals this year than they did at the same point last year.

Even then, their collection of about a dozen-and-a-half cooler and table spots have remained at capacity.

“We’re really close to running out of room to where we’d have to turn families away,” said Seybert, the general manager. “To those that don’t think (the virus) exists, it’s here.”

The mortuary reached out to three other funeral homes in Tucson for storage help and were told by two of them that they too were at capacity, she said. They looked into getting a refrigerated truck to store bodies, similar to what was done in New York City as coronavirus deaths surged there earlier this year.

On Friday, she reached out to both the state’s funeral board and the county health department for help.

The latter announced later in the day that they’re making available up to 150 spaces in the Office of the Medical Examiner’s morgue to help hospitals, funeral homes and mortuaries who have reached or neared capacity.

“Thankfully the medical examiner’s office came through,” she said. “It’s difficult times. It’s a strange world we’re living in right now.”