TUSD closes elementary school after 2 confirmed cases of COVID-19
TUSD closes elementary school after 2 confirmed cases of COVID-19

Andy Tolson Elementary School, 1000 S. Greasewood, on Aug. 19, 2020. Tucson Unified School District closed the school on Tuesday (Aug. 18) after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

Tucson's largest school district shut down an elementary campus on Tuesday — the second day of schools being open to students — after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Tolson Elementary School reopened Monday, Aug. 17, as required by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to provide on-site care for at-risk students. The Tucson Unified School District is offering remote learning for all of its students and allowing educators to work from home.

The west-side school, at 1000 S. Greasewood Road, was expecting some children, identified by TUSD as being in at-risk groups, to show up on Monday, but none did, said district spokeswoman Leslie Lenhart said Wednesday.  

The two staff members stopped coming into the school last week when they began feeling ill, Lenhart said. They took COVID-19 tests and got the positive results on Monday. They had been working in close proximity to six other staff.

All eight people, none who are teachers, are quarantining and working from home for the next 14 days. The other staff at the school, which includes four teachers and one social worker, were notified of the positive cases but were not in close contact with the people who were infected.

The infected staff are currently showing minimal coronavirus symptoms, Lenhart said.

TUSD Governing Board President Kristel Foster visited 16 TUSD schools on Monday and Tuesday. She said there were sick children in isolation rooms waiting to get picked up at two of the schools. It's not known whether the children had coronavirus, only that they were not feeling well. 

Local and state health departments recommend isolating children who have symptoms that could be coronavirus-related until the students can safely leave campus.

Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara at dkhmara@tucson.com or 573-4223. On Twitter: @DanyelleKhmara

Arizona releases COVID-19 benchmarks for when schools should be able to safely reopen
Arizona releases COVID-19 benchmarks for when schools should be able to safely reopen

  • Updated

The guidelines take into consideration the percentage of residents who test positive, the percentage of people showing up at hospitals with coronavirus symptoms and the rate of infection. However, nothing in the standards is mandatory. Local school officials are free to reopen even while infections rates are high — or remain closed even past the point when the risk is minimal.

The Wildcast, Episode 280: On ex-Cats in NBA playoff bubble, Arizona's basketball schedule, and 'rotten culture' inside UA track and field program

