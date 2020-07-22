You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
UA expands COVID-19 antibody testing to more essential workers

UA expands COVID-19 antibody testing to more essential workers

Jennise Taylor, an executive assistant in the office of communications, left, gets her blood drawn by Yvonne Castaneda, from the department of Immunobiology, for the COVID-19 antibody test developed by University of Arizona researchers on April 30, 2020, inside the Cole and Jeannie Davis Sports Center.

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

The University of Arizona in collaboration with the state are expanding access to its free coronavirus antibody testing program.

Now workers in the following areas can be tested: Educators; child-care workers, agriculture, grocery and food service workers; hospitality employees; solid waste collection workers; transportation services workers; and members of the National Guard.

Initial phases of the program were available only to health-care workers and first responders.

The UA last reported there were 31 testing sites statewide, with at least one in each of county.

The antibody blood test does not detect whether a person is currently infected with the coronavirus but rather if they’ve had the virus already and have built up antibodies against COVID-19.

To sign up for a free test, go to covid19antibodytesting.arizona.edu.

UA is also launching a yearlong, $7.7 million study to "identify patterns of COVID-19 immunity over time in previously and newly infected individuals," UA said in a news release. It will be funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Approximately 4,000 health-care workers, first responders and other frontline workers will be enrolled as participants in the study. They'll be undergo weekly COVID-19 surveillance and quarterly antibody testing.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1​

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Rillito River north of Tucson Mall during Thursday monsoon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News