UA researchers will study border children to see what role germs play in asthma rates

"The main problem with children with asthma is that their immune system overreacts to germs that it should learn to modulate its responses. The common cold or allergens can send children with asthma to the hospital," said Martinez. "We have learned that bacteria in early life will teach the immune system not to overreact," he said.

"There is four times less asthma in Nogales, Sonora, than here, and our studies show the main reason is because, although children in Nogales, Sonora, are exposed to harmful bacteria that cause many infections, they are also exposed to a lot of protective bacteria that train their immune system to distinguish between dangerous and innocuous microbes," Martinez said. He said a study of Nogales, Arizona, teens, ages 13 and 14, showed 16% have asthma, compared to 4% to 6% in the same age group in Nogales, Sonora. Researchers also know that Mexican nationals who come to the United States have less asthma than Mexican-Americans.

Early origins

The BEAMS investigation seeks to provide a better understanding of the early origins of asthma and to offer new asthma prevention strategies to improve respiratory health for the Mexican-American community in Southern Arizona, and potentially for all in the United States.