UA senior's experience shows difficulties in dealing with online harassment

Bauman said the most consistent finding in her research is that involvement in cyberbullying is associated with higher levels of depression, anxiety, suicidal behaviors and somatic symptoms such as consistent headaches and nausea.

As a young college student, Jared said this was one of the most difficult parts of her experience with cyberbullying. She's started seeing a therapist on campus. She spent her summer sleeping in the same room as her mother because she was afraid.

“I totally lost my mind sometimes … We’re Catholic, like I do believe God has a plan and all that, but why would he put me through all this? I shouldn’t have to question my faith,” she said.

Now, Jared is looking forward. She and her boyfriend have since broken up. She's now focused on her future in her last year of college.

She has plans to become an educational psychologist and hopes to help young adults deal with cyberbullying. She also dealt with bullying as a teenager and was inspired by her high school counselor.

“I just kind of want to help people in the same way that she helped me," she said.

Her mom is more focused on changing legislation.

“The laws have not kept up with social media. That has to be addressed," Van Buren said. "… I feel like something has to come from this. Something good has to come from this.”

Contact reporter Justin Sayers at jsayers1@tucson.com or 573-4192. Twitter: @_JustinSayers. Facebook: JustinSSayers.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Justin Sayers Reporter Justin, a UA graduate, covers local government, focusing on Marana, Oro Valley and the Arizona Board of Regents. He previously worked at the Louisville Courier Journal, Arizona Republic and Hartford Courant and has received multiple awards.