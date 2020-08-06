University of Arizona: Key factors to determine operations during COVID-19 pandemic

The University of Arizona has identified at least 12 different coronavirus metrics that will help decide whether it should ramp up activities or ultimately shut down, officials say.

Internally, the UA will address: seven-day averages of confirmed coronavirus cases and positive diagnostic tests from on-campus random sampling; percentage of tests returned in 48 hours or less; percentage of campus health appointments completed in 24 or less; percentage of contract tracing investigations started within 48 hours of identifying a case; and percent of dormitory isolation space.

The external factors are: seven-day trends of confirmed cases and inpatients in county hospitals; the use of intensive care unit and non-ICU beds occupied in Pima County; the county’s testing capacity with results in around 48 hours; and the seven-day average of positive diagnostic tests reported to Pima County.

“These are the kinds of issues we knew we had to track but now we’re getting better at tracking them because our public health scientists have put a lot of effort into defining those trigger points that will help us decide do we move forward or do we stop right now because maybe it isn’t safe to move forward,” said Richard Carmona, leader of UA’s re-entry taskforce, during a press conference Thursday.

Both Carmona and President Robert C. Robbins shared their optimism about the downward trend in positive cases week-over-week.