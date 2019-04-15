Southeast Arizona had its first confirmed bear sighting of 2019, wildlife officials say.
The sighting was in Red Ridge Trail in the Santa Catalina Mountains, according to the Arizona Game & Fish Department.
Watch the video and get some safety tips below.
1st confirmed bear sighting of 2019 for SE AZ; Red Ridge Trail, Santa Catalinas. Time to be Bear Aware out there. Secure food & garbage in camp, never take food in tent, wash up & change after cooking. Face it upright if approached, yell, wave arms; call 623-236-7201 ASAP 24&7. pic.twitter.com/TVK948kW7B— AZ Game & Fish Dept (@azgfdTucson) April 15, 2019