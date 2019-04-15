Arizona Game & Fish Department

Southeast Arizona had its first confirmed bear sighting of 2019, wildlife officials say. 

The sighting was in Red Ridge Trail in the Santa Catalina Mountains, according to the Arizona Game & Fish Department. 

Watch the video and get some safety tips below. 

