What's up with all of the flies and mosquitoes? Blame Tucson's monsoon rains

“When the plants are doing great, the insects that feed on the plants are also doing great,” Hall said.

Ants and termites are also expected to be seen doing their mating swarms since they usually happen after monsoon rain. Hall said the males and females will be flying together in a cloud of hundreds or thousands, mate in the air and then drop to the ground and start the colonies.

Fig beetles are another popular insect seen in Tucson. They feed off the fruit of trees and nectar from flowers, Hall said.

To help keep these pests away, Hall recommends residents make sure their homes are not accessible to insects. Making sure screens on windows and doors have no holes and there are no gaps at the bottom of exterior doors are all ways to ensure that insects don’t get inside.

Insects are also attracted to light, so Hall advises people to look into using yellow lights to help keep insects away from their porch.

As for mosquitoes, Michael Riehle, a professor at the UA Department of Entomology, recommends getting rid of small pools of water, like those found in plants with saucers beneath them. The water serves as a breeding ground for mosquitoes.