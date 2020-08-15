Mental health concerns increase as Pima County overdose deaths rise

Pima County’s medical examiner recorded 23 overdose fatalities in March, 31 in April, 35 in May, 44 in June and 26 in July.

In particular, the state is seeing a rise in use of fentanyl, methamphetamine and tranquilizer drugs like Xanax, according to Vanderah.

“In Pima County, the health department is projecting 156 fentanyl-related drug deaths in 2020. This is up from 89 in 2019,” he said.

Vanderah said it’s hard to say whether more people are becoming addicted or whether people are relapsing, but it’s likely both.

“Many people have been increasing their intake of alcohol, which is easier to track because of sales, but this leads me to believe that illicit drugs are also being more consumed due to the overall depression that COVID-19 has put upon the world. The loss of social interactions, the loss of jobs and the loss of loved ones is very devastating and can lead to a "who cares" attitude and substance misuse.”

Beth Wiese, a student pursuing a Ph.D in pharmacology and toxicology at UA, works in Vanderah’s lab and studies ways to reduce the harm of opioids. When she’s not in the lab, Wiese works directly with homeless community members who are struggling with substance abuse through a local needle exchange. Her passion for helping people stems from her own experience with addiction.

After being sexually assaulted as a teenager, Wiese became addicted to heroin and eventually became homeless.

“It was just like this snowball effect,” she said. “I was getting into trouble, and then before you know it, there weren’t any other drugs left to do other than heroin, I did everything that there was and I dropped out of high school and was just using drugs to cope with all of this shame and guilt — things that I wouldn't deal with for another 10 plus years until I stopped using.”