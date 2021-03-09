Arizona bill seeks to make religious services immune from future shutdowns

Quezada cited a ruling last month by the U.S. Supreme Court which overturned a California ban on indoor church services as a method to fight the pandemic.

The court, however, did uphold attendance limits based on the size of the facility. And the justices said that, given the way the COVID-19 virus spreads, state could prohibit singing and chanting during services.

Toma's bill would allow the state to require religious organizations to comply with "neutral health, safety or occupancy requirements" as long as they are apply to other organizations also also provide essential services. But it does say that that the state cannot impose "a substantial burden on a religious service" absent showing it is "essential to further a compelling governmental interest and is the least restrictive means of furthering that compelling governmental interest."

Sen. J.D. Mesnard R-Chandler, acknowledged that the measure does deal more than just what happens during a declared emergency. But he said he does not read the bill as broadly as some of the foes.

"There is no immunity in this bill except for one thing: immunity from discrimination," he said. Mesnard said it does not immunize religious organizations to go out and break any law.