Arizona bill seeks to protect online daters from scammers

PHOENIX — Arizonans who may be blinded a bit in their search for love are in line to get some protections from the state, if not for heartbreak, at least from being fleeced for their money.

Without dissent, the state Senate on Wednesday approved legislation designed to allow dating platforms to inform members when one of the people with whom they have been chatting is removed from the site because of a suspected scam.

They currently are precluded from doing that.

HB 2396 already has been unanimously approved by the House. That sends the measure to Gov. Doug Ducey.

Ryan O'Daniel, who represents match.com, told lawmakers that sites like those operated by his client generally have good protections designed to preclude conversations that will lead to a member being asked to send money to someone else.

But that's not foolproof.

"What we'll see frequently is scammers sign up or fraudsters sign up for an account," he said.

"They'll send out a bunch of messages to a bunch of different members," O'Daniel continued. "As soon as they get somebody that's having that communication with them, they will quickly move them off of our platform."