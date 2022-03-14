Arizona bill seeks to expand outside review of classroom material

Marsh said the additional requirements will create more work for teachers that ultimately will result in them being able to spend less time with their students.

"They're going to be busy loading thousands of points of data online every week or two," she said.

But Boyer called SB 1211 "one of the most important, if not the most important bill of the session." And Boyer, who said he is returning to full-time teaching next year, brushed aside the concern about the additional workload.

"It's painless," he said.

"As teachers, we're always submitting lesson plans every single week," Boyer said. "It's so simple teachers can just upload to a Google Doc or a Word Doc, just the titles of whatever it is."

And there's something else, he said, that makes this a good idea.

"Some of you know that parents, not all of them, but some of them do distrust their school districts," Boyer said. "This bill helps to alleviate that."

He also said actually will help teachers, enabling them to see what others in the field are doing.