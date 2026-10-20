Charles Shell, Bjornholt's attorney, fervently repudiated Garcia's comments during his client's initial appearance hearing Oct. 16 and argued prosecutors lacked any evidence to back up the charge of making a terrorist threat and noted that the FBI didn't recommend any federal charges against Bjornholt.

"My client gave the FBI access to everything," Shell told Commissioner Daniel Fenzel in court. "All his phones, all his electronic devices. The FBI's gone through all of that."

The tip to the FBI came from a man Bjornholt had described as a "homeless alcoholic" whom he allowed to sleep on his couch before Bjornholt kicked him out Sept. 27, Shell said. Bjornholt also legally owned the three firearms law enforcement discovered, possessed no more than 20 rounds for each gun and didn't have any bomb-making materials, Shell added.

While Bjornholt made certain comments about his own well-being to his father on Sept. 29 that prompted his father to call law enforcement, that was out of concern for what Bjornholt might do to himself — not others, the defense attorney said.

"He never made any of these terroristic statements at any time to anybody," Shell said. "It's all made up."