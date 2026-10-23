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Nearly a year has passed since the remains of 16-year-old White Mountain Apache teen Challistia Lulani “Tia” Colelay were found in Knots Landing in Whiteriver. Authorities ruled her death a homicide, but the case remains unsolved, with no arrests made.

In November, her community will hold a memorial dinner and walk to honor Colelay's memory. The Bureau of Indian Affairs is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in her case.

"She had her whole life ahead of her, but she became one more victim of the ongoing Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP) crisis before she even had the chance to graduate high school," said Amber Rabon-Luna in a GoFundMe started to help with costs for the event. "As is often the case with MMIP victims, a year has passed and there has been no arrest. No one has been held accountable for her murder. This is the MMIP crisis."

In Apache culture, Rabon-Luna said, a memorial dinner is a “spiritual necessity.” It is a time to feed and honor the family and those who helped with Colelay’s three-day burial process, while affirming that her life mattered. The community hopes to raise funds to help cover the cost of the memorial dinner and encourage as many people as possible to participate in the walk honoring Colelay in November.

"The more people we can feed, the more people we can bring to the walk, the more the media will care, and the more law enforcement will work to get justice for her," said Rabon-Luna. "Do for this child and her family what you would want someone to do for your child or for you."

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