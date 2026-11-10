The U.S. Senate voted overwhelmingly Monday to advance a far-reaching and controversial bill that would expedite permitting of both oil pipelines and solar energy delivery pipelines and remove a key obstacle to allowing the Copper World mine outside Tucson to dispose of its wastes on federal lands.
The Senate voted 73-25, with Arizona's Democratic senators split. Sen. Ruben Gallego voted yes, and Sen. Mark Kelly voted no.
The bill would override two federal court rulings that barred Copper World developer Hudbay Minerals Inc. from depositing the mine's waste rock and tailings on Coronado National Forest land in the Santa Rita Mountains south of Tucson.
It would also weaken or lift a series of environmental and other restrictions that delay the approvals of major energy projects using either fossil fuels or renewable energy.
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The vote Monday was one of two procedural votes the bill must go through in the Senate before advancing to a final floor vote. It must also pass the U.S. House of Representatives.
Monday's vote allows the bill to come up for full Senate debate, but also limits debate to 30 hours total. After that, if the Senate then votes to move the bill forward, it will receive a final up-or-down vote by the Senate. If not, the bill dies.
The bill's supporters in both the business and environmental communities said it's necessary to eliminate a logjam that has blocked approval of numerous renewable energy and fossil fuel energy projects. Among many other things, the bill would make it easier for federal agencies to narrow the scope of permitted reviews of a project under the National Environmental Policy Act. Agencies reviewing a project would have to issue a formal record of decision in no more than 120 days and in some cases less than that.
As for mines, the bill would allow a mining company to bury its mine tailings and waste rock on federal land as part of a mining project that receives a broad review by a federal agency. A 2019 ruling by U.S. District Judge James Soto in Tucson outlawed this practice.
Many environmental groups have opposed a proposed act that's embedded in this permitting bill that would overturn the 2019 ruling and a 2022 decision by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals that upheld Soto's ruling.
The National Mining Association supports the bill and says it's needed to reform a permitting system that takes longer than in most other countries for the federal government to reach a final decision on a mine project.
But after the vote, President Donald Trump put the bill's future in question when he announced that if it passes, he will not let his administration approve wind energy projects, which he has long derided as wasteful and useless, the website Politico reported. He continues to support the bill otherwise.
“I will not approve wind turbines because wind turbines are a major loser," Trump was quoted by Politico as saying.
Democrats backing the measure say they can't support it unless it clears the way for a speedy review of wind projects as well as oil and natural gas pipelines that result in fossil fuels being burned.
Contact Tony Davis at 520-349-0350 or tdavis@tucson.com. Follow Davis on Twitter@tonydavis987.