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The U.S. Senate voted overwhelmingly Monday to advance a far-reaching and controversial bill that would expedite permitting of both oil pipelines and solar energy delivery pipelines and remove a key obstacle to allowing the Copper World mine outside Tucson to dispose of its wastes on federal lands.

The Senate voted 73-25, with Arizona's Democratic senators split. Sen. Ruben Gallego voted yes, and Sen. Mark Kelly voted no.

The bill would override two federal court rulings that barred Copper World developer Hudbay Minerals Inc. from depositing the mine's waste rock and tailings on Coronado National Forest land in the Santa Rita Mountains south of Tucson.

It would also weaken or lift a series of environmental and other restrictions that delay the approvals of major energy projects using either fossil fuels or renewable energy.

The vote Monday was one of two procedural votes the bill must go through in the Senate before advancing to a final floor vote. It must also pass the U.S. House of Representatives.

Monday's vote allows the bill to come up for full Senate debate, but also limits debate to 30 hours total. After that, if the Senate then votes to move the bill forward, it will receive a final up-or-down vote by the Senate. If not, the bill dies.