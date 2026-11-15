Every 10 years or so, there have been major upgrades to that software, “and there’s been quite a bit of software upgrading since 2013,” LoDolce said.

“The folks at the USGS as well as expert users of the software, they’re always figuring out ways to make the software match reality and run more efficiently,” she said. “We (also) have 13 years of data that the ADWR has collected (about water use and recharge) that we’ve incorporated into the calibration of the model. It’s going to have a longer period of record.”

But one key missing data point is the amount of water that has naturally recharged into the aquifer since 2019, through melting mountain snows or by streamflow through Tucson’s normally dry washes after big storms, ADWR officials said.

The agency has all the needed information about various trends in water use and in artificial recharge such as treated wastewater that flows down rivers. But for natural recharge, ADWR hasn’t yet aggregated all the information into its groundwater model, LoDolce said.

As for staff turnover at ADWR, she said that’s “100%” a factor explaining why the safe yield calculation isn’t done yet.

“I’ve been here six years, and we’ve gone through three different teams of modelers,” she said. “Groundwater modelers are in high demand. Oftentimes they’ll go elsewhere for more money. I’ve seen this team change three times, and they don’t have to start from ground zero. We work really hard to document institutional knowledge. It’s not a gigantic setback, but there is a learning curve, a process of getting them up to speed so we can build up to the momentum that the previous team had."