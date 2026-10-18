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We're still seasonally in the height of fall, but the first few flakes of snow have already fallen in some parts of the country — in the northern latitudes, the Mountain West and even the highest peaks of Arizona.

Some of the light accumulations in Arizona’s high elevations have melted given the fluctuations with warmer daytime temperatures, but it’s exciting nonetheless. Humphreys Peak, Arizona’s highest mountain, has recorded 4 inches of snow so far this season. Two inches fell for the first time on Sept. 29, and another 2 inches fell the night of Oct. 12, according to Arizona Snowbowl officials.

This makes it perfect timing for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s first official winter forecast for the 2026-27 season. And things are looking up for Arizonans who like rain and snow.

When does winter start?

The winter solstice is on Monday, Dec. 21, but for data’s sake, meteorological winter is the three-month period recorded from December to February.

Will there be good snow and rain?

Wetter-than-average conditions are expected in Arizona, along with the Southwest and the entire United States south. South-central and southwestern Arizona, plus central and southern California, have even higher odds of above-average rainfall.

This is one of the common impacts of El Niño — an active subtropical jet that keeps systems rolling along the southern border of the country. This means greater rainfall for lower elevations and greater snowfall for higher elevations.