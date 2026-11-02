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Two men were found dead after severe weather hit Flagstaff, including one who had fallen into floodwaters the previous evening, according to police.

Police found the second man in a stormwater drainage area on Nov. 2. Preliminary findings suggested his death may have been weather-related, but the cause and manner of death remained under investigation, according to Sgt. Jerry Rintala.

The storms brought flooding to much of northern Arizona, where city officials urged residents to stay home, avoid travel and stay out of flowing water.

To the south in Yavapai County, authorities continued searching for a man missing from the Castle Hot Springs area. His disappearance was likely weather-related, Sheriff's Office spokesperson Paul Wick said.

Man found dead in Flagstaff drainage area

Flagstaff officers responded about 8:26 a.m. on Nov. 2 to a report of an unresponsive man in a stormwater drainage area near North Highway 89 and Lynch Avenue, according to Rintala.

Officers found a man who was dead, Rintala said. Police had not yet confirmed his identity.

Detectives were investigating his death along with the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office, according to Rintala.

New York man falls into floodwaters

A 73-year-old man was found dead in Flagstaff after falling into floodwaters and was found on Nov. 2, according to Rintala.

Rintala identified the man as Williams Singavarapu of New York.