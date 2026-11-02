Two men were found dead after severe weather hit Flagstaff, including one who had fallen into floodwaters the previous evening, according to police.
Police found the second man in a stormwater drainage area on Nov. 2. Preliminary findings suggested his death may have been weather-related, but the cause and manner of death remained under investigation, according to Sgt. Jerry Rintala.
The storms brought flooding to much of northern Arizona, where city officials urged residents to stay home, avoid travel and stay out of flowing water.
To the south in Yavapai County, authorities continued searching for a man missing from the Castle Hot Springs area. His disappearance was likely weather-related, Sheriff's Office spokesperson Paul Wick said.
Man found dead in Flagstaff drainage area
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Flagstaff officers responded about 8:26 a.m. on Nov. 2 to a report of an unresponsive man in a stormwater drainage area near North Highway 89 and Lynch Avenue, according to Rintala.
Officers found a man who was dead, Rintala said. Police had not yet confirmed his identity.
Detectives were investigating his death along with the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office, according to Rintala.
New York man falls into floodwaters
A 73-year-old man was found dead in Flagstaff after falling into floodwaters and was found on Nov. 2, according to Rintala.
Rintala identified the man as Williams Singavarapu of New York.
Police and firefighters began searching near Malpais Lane and Clay Avenue on Nov. 1 after receiving a report that a man lost his footing near fast-moving water, fell in and was not seen resurfacing, Rintala said.
Emergency personnel responded about 5:28 a.m. Nov. 2 to a call of an unresponsive person near Ellery Avenue and W.C. Riles Street, Rintala said.
Responders identified the person as Singavarapu, the man who had fallen into floodwaters the previous evening, according to Rintala.
The incident remained under investigation, Rintala said. Anyone who witnessed it or has information can call Flagstaff police at 928-774-1414 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.
Search continues for man missing near Castle Hot Springs
Yavapai County authorities were searching for a 63-year-old man whose disappearance from the Castle Hot Springs area was also likely weather-related, Yavapai County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Paul Wick said.
Benny Sutton Jr. has been missing since Nov. 1, according to a missing person flyer. Authorities were actively searching for Sutton and investigating the circumstances around his disappearance, Wick said.
Castle Hot Springs is a resort in Yavapai County, about 51 miles north of Phoenix.
Sutton was last seen wearing a shirt with the Castle Hot Springs logo, according to the sheriff’s flyer, but his connection to the resort was not immediately clear.
Sutton is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Office at 928-771-3260 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232.