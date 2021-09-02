 Skip to main content
Watch now: Rillito River flowing with leftovers from this week's storms
Watch now: Rillito River flowing with leftovers from this week's storms

It was clear skies at sunset over the Rillito River, running almost bank-to-bank near its junction at the Santa Cruz River, September 1, 2021, the day after Tropical Storm Nora dumped several hours of rain on Tucson, Ariz.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Although not flowing from bank to bank like it was in July, Tucson's Rillito River once again has a stream of water running in it following showers brought by Tropical Storm Nora. 

The total monsoon rainfall for the year currently sits at 12.08 inches, making this Tucson's third wettest monsoon on record, according to the National Weather Service.

