Watch now: Rillito River flowing with leftovers from this week's storms

Although not flowing from bank to bank like it was in July, Tucson's Rillito River once again has a stream of water running in it following showers brought by Tropical Storm Nora.
The total monsoon rainfall for the year currently sits at 12.08 inches, making this Tucson's third wettest monsoon on record, according to the National Weather Service.
