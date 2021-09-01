 Skip to main content
alert top story

August storms help push Tucson toward a record-breaking monsoon

Pedestrians walk though the soaked intersection of Congress Street and Sixth Avenue on Aug. 31, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

August has been no exception to this year’s record-breaking monsoon, totaling almost 2 inches above the average rainfall for the month.

In August, a total of 3.85 inches of rain was recorded, according to the National Weather Service. An average August reaches a total of 1.98 inches of rainfall.

August’s storms have also increased the total monsoon rainfall for the year to 12.08 inches, holding its place as the third wettest monsoon to date.

To take the top spot as the wettest monsoon to date, Tucson would need to collect 1.77 inches of rain by Sept. 30. The record to beat was made in 1964 with 13.84 inches of rain.

In addition to breaking rainfall records, August also saw improvements in drought conditions. As of Aug. 26, the Arizona Drought Monitor reported that Pima County is in a D1-moderate drought. In June, the majority of Pima County was still in a D4-exceptional drought.

Tropical storm Nora was predicted to bring storms to Pima County starting Tuesday, Aug. 31. The Tucson International Airport reported 0.18 inches on rainfall on Tuesday, the NWS said. Oro Valley had 0.91 inches of rain.

Mount Lemmon reported 3.78 inches of rain on Tuesday, the NWS said. The top of Mount Lemmon has recorded over 3 feet of rain — 39.13 inches — throughout the 2021 monsoon.

Nora is expected to be active in Tucson until the first half of next week, the NWS said.

Similar to August, September is also expected to see a higher amount of storms than usual. The Climate Prediction Center’s report said September’s monsoon activity is predicted to be above the normal precipitation.

