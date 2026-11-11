Northwest side

Wildcats are doing it again

A few years ago I wrote a letter to the editor defending Coach Brent Brennan against others who thought he should have been fired after his first season. I said he'd do great things for the program and he has. The Cats play the toughest game of the year Saturday night in Tucson. After last weekend’s comeback we should all be there.

Coach is trying to rally the city to support this great team. Everyone in Tucson should be happy that Brennan is our coach and is worth supporting. Those that can afford it and have the time Saturday night at 5:30 p.m. should show up and support the team that could win the biggest game this year vs. the No. 2 team in the country. Get out to Casino Del Sol Stadium and show the players you believe in them.

John Bingham

Northwest Side

The reawakening of America

On Nov. 3, America was reawakened to its true self. Trump was the ballot. For me, he represented dishonesty, incompetence, arrogance, corruption, cruelty, misogyny and racism. Americans made it clear that what Trump is, we Americans are not.

Across the nation, we said with our votes that we are a multicultural melting pot, as we have been for 250 years. Our votes said that we will not follow dictators and oligarchs. With our votes, we said we cannot be bought, and we will not sell our democracy or our dignity for a few dollars.