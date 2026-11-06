Her biggest concern are the for-profit interests and big money behind the project, billionaires "who don't give a flipping flying anything for people who live here," she said.

Other new residents were excited that SpaceX was the one behind the massive data center. Shay Stephens, 57, living near the Chiricahua Mountains for the past six years, clapped during the presentation "to counteract the bad behavior of some people."

He follows the company's launches often and, though he has concerns about the desert aquifer's balance, felt reassured by SpaceX claims about the campus dry-cooling technology and water recycling. Job creation makes him supportive of the project."I'm encouraged by that because there is construction work here but, especially during the winter, it dives down. I'm basically part-time, and I think this would be a good opportunity to bring a lot of money into the county," and the company employees assured they would recruit locally, he said. "I see a lot of benefits."

Still, other residents, though they didn't outright oppose the project, were more skeptical.

"I'm in favor of conditions, restrictions and honesty," said James A. Schmidt, a resident from Dragoon and retired wildlife specialist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture who has lived in the county for decades.

The special use permit and any development contract for the project should have stronger stipulations on water use, noise and light mitigation, and language that protects residents in case the builder decides to sell, he told The Republic.

"It should be in there, and it should be for the lifetime of the facility."