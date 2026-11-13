Tucson needs a municipal bank

San Francisco and Los Angeles may soon have a municipal bank. Philadelphia has had its own public financial authority since 2022. North Dakota has had a state bank since 1919. Current Arizona law bans such municipal banks, but a Democratic legislature can undo that prohibition. With interest rates high, the advantages could include lower costs and more liberal loans. A Tucson bank keeps money here rather than into the coffers of large for-profit commercial bank shareholders.

Why the Blue Wave

MAGA and the Trump gang might not understand why they lost so badly. The voters, however, sent a clear message, and we all should think about the true meaning behind this political tsunami. After two years since Trump’s return to the White House, virtually every social and economic group in our country has suffered badly, except for the billionaires, of course. In essence, these 2026 midterms mirrored a deep sense of frustration, anger, fear and fury among a wide swath of the U.S. population. The elections really addressed the devastating hypocrisy, bigotry, pretentiousness, prejudice, contempt, incompetence, and countless other vices . Those who initiated economic and cultural wars against women at large, minorities, immigrants, the youth, the natural environment and all our economic partners globally undermined our legal system, our principles of democracy, and our sense of justice and freedom. Ultimately, I believe this was a vote against the utter selfishness and greed by Trump and his allies, manipulated by Putin!