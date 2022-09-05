Letter: Climate Change

A recent letter questioned the validity of studies confirming the effects of climate change, “. . . tens of thousands of scientists disagree - their own models predict that draconian reductions would have a negligible effect on climate.” Who are these scientists? An honest search of the topic will find very few scientists, outside of those employed by the fossil fuels industry, question the impact climate change is having on the environment. In fact, there are extensive scientific based studies supporting the reality of climate change, including, the Sixth Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, a report prepared by 620 scientists from 40 countries and peer-reviewed by more than 400 scientists from 113 countries.