Letter: Jill Biden's ex-husband accuses her of affair with Joe

Bill Stevenson, the former husband of Jill Biden, is saying that in the 1970s, she had an affair with Senator Joe Biden, whom he once considered a friend. He says that Biden's story of their meeting on a blind date is a lie. Stevenson had suspected his wife of having an affair with Biden while working on his campaign. He confirmed it when Biden was involved in an auto accident in his Corvette with Jill as a front seat passenger. There has been no response from the Biden's about this new accusation. Democrats love to attack Trump for his lack of moral fitness to be President, but totally ignore stories like this about Joe Biden being a home wrecker or his past lies about law school, college degrees, his plagiarisms, alleged unwanted sexual contacts with women, and bullying. All ok with Democrats. I do not think Trump ever wrecked another guy's marriage. This would be "Breaking News" at CNN and headlines at the AP if it were about Trump!
Rory Smith
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!