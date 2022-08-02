 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Support Biden!

Re: the July 29 letter "Biden is simply governing."

"He's a workhorse, not a show horse." Wonderfully stated by letter writer Matt Somers on July 29th. Millions voted for President Biden; now we must rally around him. We must trust his judgement and allow him to move forward with his important agenda. Knit picking about age or past decisions is counterproductive. He exhibits a noble decency, unrelenting stability, and great love of our country. He deserves our thanks and continued support for bringing our country back from the brink of disaster.

Bonita (Bonnie) Nowicki

Green Valley

